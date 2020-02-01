Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

The rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho was electric when the two bosses were managing in Spain, but it didn’t replicate itself while both were in Manchester. With Mourinho now moved on to Tottenham Hotspur, we’ll see if it comes back.

Don’t bet on it though. At his news conference yesterday, the Manchester City manager gave his take on why the rivalry has cooled off somewhat.  “Maybe we are older and more experienced. I don’t know,” the Spaniard said.

“I know every time when we were at [Manchester] United or here, it was just about my press conference if I say something or if he say something.”

“From my side, I always had incredible respect for what he did for football and in his career.”

So there you go- Pep apologizes for the rivalry not producing enough controversial and/or volatile sound bites in news conferences lately that would generate headlines and buzz within the media.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur  

Sterling     Aguero      Mahrez

De Bruyne    Rodri   D. Silva

Angelino       Fernandinho   Laporte      Walker

Ederson

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City FYIs

February 2, 4:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI Predictions:       Tottenham Hotspur

TV: Sky Sports Premier League

Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 17%  Draw 21%  Manchester City win 62%

Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 5/1  Draw 7/2  Manchester City win 1/2

Referee: Mike Dean

Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur WDLLD    Manchester City WDWWW

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 1

