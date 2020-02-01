The rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho was electric when the two bosses were managing in Spain, but it didn’t replicate itself while both were in Manchester. With Mourinho now moved on to Tottenham Hotspur, we’ll see if it comes back.
Don’t bet on it though. At his news conference yesterday, the Manchester City manager gave his take on why the rivalry has cooled off somewhat. “Maybe we are older and more experienced. I don’t know,” the Spaniard said.
“I know every time when we were at [Manchester] United or here, it was just about my press conference if I say something or if he say something.”
“From my side, I always had incredible respect for what he did for football and in his career.”
So there you go- Pep apologizes for the rivalry not producing enough controversial and/or volatile sound bites in news conferences lately that would generate headlines and buzz within the media.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur
Sterling Aguero Mahrez
De Bruyne Rodri D. Silva
Angelino Fernandinho Laporte Walker
Ederson
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City FYIs
February 2, 4:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 17% Draw 21% Manchester City win 62%
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 5/1 Draw 7/2 Manchester City win 1/2
Referee: Mike Dean
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur WDLLD Manchester City WDWWW
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 1
