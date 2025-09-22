Erling Haaland is a doubt for two reasons on Wednesday night when Manchester City visits Huddersfield Town. The big Norwegian striker would most likely not even feature in a cup competition against a lower division side, even if healthy. Now, on top of that, Haaland has a back injury of some sort, and is unlikely to be risked against the Terriers. Back pain forced Haaland off early yesterday, in the score draw with Arsenal.

Nico O’Reilly (undisclosed issue) and Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle problem) are also doubts for this one.

League Cup Third Round FYIs

Manchester City at Huddersfield Town

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 24th, 7:45pm, John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK

Man City Team News at Huddersfield Town

And then of course, you still have the quintet of City’s long-term injury absentees, all of which will remain sidelined.

They are: Rayan Cherki (thigh), Omar Marmoush (knee injury, which gives Pep Guardiola a selection crisis at the striker position for Wednesday night), Rayan Ait-Nouri (a mysterious undisclosed problem), and then finally, you have the two players working on rehabbing their Achilles: Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips.

