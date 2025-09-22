Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have not had the start to the season that they would have hoped for. While they looked really good in their UEFA Champions League opener, they only sit ninth in the Premier League standings, so basically mid-table. Wednesday sees a visit to Huddersfield Town, as City begin their League/EFL/Carabao Cup campaign.

This is a competition that City has dominated in recent years, so they always have to feel good whenever they commence a new edition of the tournament.

League Cup Third Round FYIs

Manchester City at Huddersfield Town

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 24th, 7:45pm, John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

That said, Pep will no doubt rest his regulars, and do some squad rotation here. After all, Huddersfield Town is a lower division side. So here is what we think that looks like.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Huddersfield Town

James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis; Oscar Bobb, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, Tijjanni Reijnders, Savinho; Phil Foden

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

