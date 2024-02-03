Man City Team News at Brentford: Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji

“He’s ready,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola responded when asked if Erling Haaland could go from his cameo appearance at Burnley to the starting lineup at Brentford on Monday night.

This past midweek saw Haaland feature for the first time since early December, as he had been recovering from a foot injury since then.

Manchester City at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Feb. 5, 8pm, GTech Community Stadium

Google Result Probability: Man City 69% Draw 18% Brentford FC 13%

Premier League Form, Standing: Brentford LWLLL 15th, 22 pts Man City 2nd, 46 pts, WWWWD

Man City Team News

Pep was also asked to address the transfer rumors surrounding Haaland, who has been linked this week with a move to Real Madrid. According to these narratives, Haaland is unhappy in Manchester and wants out.

“I don’t know, you have to ask the media from Madrid if [Haaland’s camp] are happy,” Guardiola said.

“Maybe they have more info than we have. I, we, don’t have that feeling he’s unhappy. He was because he didn’t play for two months, injured. But maybe the media from Spain, especially Madrid, have more information than us.”

Elsewhere defender Manuel Akanji is reportedly match fit for Monday night, meaning that Guardiola now has a fully fit squad available. You know what a scary proposition Man City can be what they are in all guns blazing mode!

