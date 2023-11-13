Ederson Withdraws From Brazilian Camp Due to Injury

The injuries are really starting to mount up now for Manchester City. No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson has been dismissed from the Brazil national team camp due to injury. Bento has been called up by Fernando Diniz to replace Ederson, who suffered an unspecified injury on his left foot in the wildly entertaining 4-4 draw with Chelsea yesterday.

The starting shot-stopper joins the following players listed below on Man City’s walking wounded:

Manchester City injury list: – Kevin De Bruyne

– John Stones

– Sergio Gomez

– Nathan Aké

– Mateo Kovacic ?

– Ederson ? pic.twitter.com/DCYWIqelev — Real Talk Manchester City (@RealTalkMCFC) November 13, 2023

City, defending treble winners, currently sit top of the table, by one point over Liverpool and Arsenal on the current international break. They have a huge home match coming a week from Saturday against the aforementioned Liverpool, plus another big one at the Etihad down the line, versus Tottenham Hotspur on December 3rd. We don’t really know the specific time table of return for Ederson, or any of the other injured City players right now, other than Kevin de Bruyne, who won’t be back until well into the new year.

No matter what happens in those upcoming matches, it is going to be hard to top the watchability of the

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories