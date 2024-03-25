Enough international break, and these boring, meaningless friendlies already! Let’s just get to previewing the next round of fixtures- starting with the biggest one of the upcoming weekend. As Manchester City prepare to host Arsenal on Sunday, they’ll be dealing with at least four (or some night say three) injury concerns: Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Ederson and Kyle Walker.

We’ll start with De Bruyne, who missed both the Newcastle FA Cup quarterfinal clash and international duty (Belgium) due to a groin injury.

Arsenal FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 31, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Intl Break Arsenal Injury Updates: Part 1 Part 2

Manchester City Injury Updates: go here

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 23% Manchester City 52% Draw 25%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 64 pts Manchester City 3rd, 63 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Manchester City DWWWWD

Man City Team News

He’s a doubt to be ready in time to face Arsenal, but we’ll see. The same holds true for goalkeeper Ederson, he faces a race against time to be fit for this one. The initial timeline for recovery, from his leg injury, was initially thought to be too tight to make the Gunners clash, but we’ll see. Apparently, things have changed for the better and he stands a chance now.

As for Haaland, there were initial fears that he was hurt, at the start of this international period. However, he’s been spotted taking part in full training, so he’s fine. No worries there. As for Walker, we covered him in detail here already. He pulled out of England duty due to what could just be knock, on him hamstring.

Or it might be something more substantial, we’ll have to wait and see.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories