As we learned earlier today, Crystal Palace and Liverpool will meet in the fourth round of the League Cup. But long before we get to that, the two sides will clash in the league, and it all goes down in south London on Saturday. So lets get to the starting XI prediction, but before we do, we’ll cover the EFL Cup fourth round draws.

Liverpool FC at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday Sept. 27, 3pm local, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 51% Draw 25% Crystal Palace victory 24%

PL Form: Liverpool WWWWW Crystal Palace DDWDW

PL Standing: Liverpool 1st 15 pts Crystal Palace 5th, 9 pts

Carabao Cup 4th Round Draws

Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion

Grimsby Town v. Brentford FC

Swansea City v. Manchester City

Newcastle v. Tottenham Hotspur

Wrexham AFC v. Cardiff City

Liverpool v. Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Chelsea

Wycombe v. Fulham FC

So without any further ado, let’s get to the first team prediction.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Alisson Becker; Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Milo Kerkez, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

