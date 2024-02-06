Liverpool FC hosts Burnley in a both ends of the table clash on Saturday. The Reds remain top of the table, but Manchester City is starting their charge towards closing in on them now. However, a home match against the 19th place side is exactly what the doctor ordered right now. Jurgen Klopp will be missing a few key players this weekend, starting, most likely, with midfielder Dominic Szoboszlai.

He missed out on the humbling to Arsenal this past weekend, as the same injury he sustained on New Year’s Day against Newcastle United flared up again.

Liverpool vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 10, 2024, at 3pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Burnley 6% Draw 11% Liverpool 83%

PL Position, Form Guide: Burnley 19th, 13 pts DLDLL Liverpool 1st, 51 pts LWWWW

Liverpool FC Team News

There is no timeline for his return, but it is extremely doubtful that he would be in contention here.

“We cannot take any risk,” Klopp said after the Arsenal loss.

“We have to wait for further assessment but it was clear that he cannot be involved today. That’s it, pretty much.”

Moving on to Mohamed Salah, his status remains unchanged, except for this- his next appearance will not come in an Egypt shirt. It had been determined that he would be available next for his national side, once he got match fit again, but they have now been eliminated from AFCON.

Salah is still recovering from the hamstring injury that he sustained at the tournament, and he is about a week or two from being available for selection. Elsewhere Ibrahima Konate is suspended for this clash, due to the two yellow cards (which obviously equals one reds) that he accumulated against Arsenal.

Now for some good news, Kostas Tsimikas was pictured in full training, and he’ll be back in contention here, having spent six weeks on the sidelines due to a shattered collarbone.

Stefan Bajcetic (calf) , Ben Doak (knee) and Joel Matip (ACL) all remain out longer-term, with no definitive timetable for their return, currently. But hey, Thiago Alcantara PLAYED! OMG! against Arsenal. Wow!

