The Liverpool FC injury situation remains in flux, as Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominick Szoboszlai and could all potentially return to action on Wednesday night. While the aforementioned trio could all come back into the squad, for the FA Cup fifth round clash at home versus Southampton, the Reds now have two new injury concerns to contend with.

Ryan Gravenberch had to be stretchered off yesterday, in the added extra time EFL Cup title win over Chelsea.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Southampton

Recent Trends: Liverpool are undefeated in the their last 7 (6W1D) at home against Southampton

Kick: Wed. Feb. 28, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

We’re awaiting the results of scans, to confirm the extent of the damage, but it is feared the Dutch midfielder might have seen his season come to an end. Manager Jurgen Klopp said he fears that his player has suffered ankle ligament damage.

Staying in midfield, Wataru Endo was spotted leaving Wembley Stadium on crutches, and wearing a protective boot, yesterday. So the Merseyside injury crisis just never abates.

So while Gravenberch is out and Endo is a strong doubt, the following eight players are all certain to miss out: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic.

With an injury list this long, it will be “interesting” to see what kind of lineup Klopp goes with for this cup clash. We’ll cover that next.

