Whenever Liverpool takes on Southampton, it’s easy to make the “parent club vs farm club” jokes, but we’ve done those plenty enough already. To quote George Harrison (another Liverpool reference here!) during his appearance on The Simpsons, 30 years ago: “it’s been done.”

Besides this match has all kinds of other story lines to cover,

EFL Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Liverpool FC at Crystal Palace

Kick: Wed. December 18, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

How They Got Here:

Liverpool – Beat Brighton 3-2 (round of 16), Beat West Ham 5-1 (third round)

Southampton – Beat Stoke City 3-2 (round of 16), Beat Everton on pens 6-5 (third round)

After all, Southampton just sacked manager Russell Martin yesterday, and Wednesday will mark the first match in charge, on an interim basis, for Simon Rusk. That’s the true headline here.

LFC Team News

Left back #1 Andy Robertson is now suspended, for having been sent off over the weekend. While he is now unavailable, there is a plus to that minus, with Alexis Mac Allister now having finished serving his suspension. So you have one defender now suspended, while one midfielder is now eligible again.

Other than that, there is no change in the team news situation.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Southampton (EFL Cup Quarterfinal)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones; Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez

