Liverpool FC have a lot of injury concerns to contend with as they take on what used to recently be their farm club, Southampton FC. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt, having limped out against Aston Villa two weeks ago, due to a thigh injury. He’s most likely touch-and-go for this one.

Elsewhere, is this the game Alisson returns in goal after having missed the past few weeks with a hamstring injury? Or does Caoimhín Kelleher continue on in between the sticks?

Liverpool FC at Southampton FYIs

Kickoff: 2pm (BST), Sunday, Nov. 24

Premier League Form: Liverpool WWDWW Southampton LLLWL

Premier League Standing: Liverpool FC 1st 28 pts, Southampton 20th, 4 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 76%, Southampton 9%, Draw 15%

Reds Team News

He’s done a pretty good job deputizing while the Brazilian has been absent. Elsewhere Virgil van Dijk exited Netherlands duty early due to an unspecified issue. The Dutch manager, Ronald Koeman, said:

‘Virgil had some minor complaints; he already had that last week. He trained separately last week until Wednesday. Also, considering the schedule these players have to complete, we decided to send him back to the club.’

Moving on, who actually knows when it comes to Federico Chiesa, because they tell us nothing, while Diogo Jota (chest/abdomen) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) remain sidelined for the longer term.

