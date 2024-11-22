Liverpool heads to Southampton FC this weekend, in a both ends of the table matchup. Yes, worst versus first; least versus the beast, foot of the table against the league leaders. Pick your cliche that defines dichotomy, because that’s what we have going on here.

As you can obviously infer from all of that, pretty much no one thinks Saints will win here.

Liverpool at Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: 2pm (BST), Sunday, Nov. 24

Premier League Form: Liverpool WWDWW Southampton LLLWL

Premier League Standing: Liverpool FC 1st 28 pts, Southampton 20th, 4 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 76%, Southampton FC 9%, Draw 15%

Their prospects for even salvaging a point from this affair doesn’t look so good either, but hey, that’s why they play the games. Let’s take a look at the potential first team here.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Southampton

GK – Caoimhín Kelleher

Defense – Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson

Midfield – Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominic Szoboszlai

Attack: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez.

