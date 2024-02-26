Southampton FC supporters take note, when you Google Liverpool FC right now, the page results are decorated with images of fireworks going off in the background. Such a celebratory mood indeed. Rightly so, given the marathon of an effort it was to win the EFL Cup title over Chelsea yesterday.

The Reds had to use a side that was basically half youth team players in order to get it done, but that probably made the win all the more sweeter.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Southampton

Recent Trends: Liverpool have won their last four FA Cup meetings with Southampton

Kick: Wed. Feb. 28, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

It’s crazy that a group consisting of some veterans, but also a bunch of 19-year-olds somehow bested Chelsea’s ridiculously high-priced (and by that we mean transfer spend record breaking) squad.

With a very quick turnaround to Wednesday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will have to go with a very young squad here again too.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, James McConnell; Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

