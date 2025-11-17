

Will the return of Alisson Becker get Liverpool FC’s season turned around? The Brazilian shotstopper is slated to return for the home clash against Nottingham Forest, and given his expected match fitness, will he be eased back into action, or just go straght back into the first team?

We’re thinking it’s the latter, and we expect instant impact from it.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 22, 2025, at 3pm UK, at Anfield

Google Result Probability: Nottm Forest 14% Draw 19% Liverpool 67%

PL Position, Form Guide: Nottingham Forest 19th, 9 pts LLLDW Liverpool 8th, 18 pts LLLWL

Given how Liverpool have lost four of their last five in the league, and endured a brutal six of seven defeats across all competitions stretch, they badly need a victory here. Facing the league’s penultimate side is just what the doctor ordered. With this projected starting lineup here below, they should cruise at home against the lowly Tricky Trees.

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

