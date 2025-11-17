We’ll see what kind of form Liverpool FC show coming out of the November internationals, but man, did this team badly need a reset. They only have two injury concerns right now, in defender Jeremie Frimpong and goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Both of which are nearing a return from their respective thigh/hamstring injuries. Reds boss Arne Slot made it clear the last time that he spoke to the media prior to the November internationals- their starting shotstopper will be back for the Nottingham Forest clash.

Frimpong, however, will not be ready in time.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 22, 2025, at 3pm UK, at Anfield

Liverpool Preview Content: Injury Updates Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Nottm Forest 14% Draw 19% Liverpool 67%

PL Position, Form Guide: Nottingham Forest 19th, 9 pts LLLDW Liverpool 8th, 18 pts LLLWL

Reds Team News

Now of course things can and may change between now and the match, and when Slot assessed the situation, it was back at his most recent weekly Friday news conference, but here is what he said:

“Alisson for sure [after the break], and I expect Jeremie back after the international break as well because we play from November until March! But I don’t expect Jeremie to be fully fit for Forest, but with Alisson, we expect this.”

For Frimpong, it’s probably going to be an early December return.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories