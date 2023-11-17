Liverpool FC Injury News: Konate, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic

No Premier League this weekend, as it’s international break, but once the action returns we’ll have a box office clash with Manchester City visiting Liverpool. This one is going to be massive, but there will be quite a few injury absentees on both sides.

Having covered the Man City perspective already, we now take a look at Jurgen Klopp’s men. Let’s see who is out, who’s in doubt and who will be in the mix.

Ryan Gravenberch

Has missed a little bit of time due to a knock, but should be for the big match.

Ibrahima Konate

Some are calling it a knock, others a hamstring injury, but whatever it is, it kept Konate out of international duty this time around.

He should, or at least could, be okay to feature versus City though.

Stefan Bajcetic

He’s only made two appearances since undergoing adductor surgery in March. Having suffered a setback in his return, via a muscular injury, he’ll be out for awhile. There is no timeline for his return right now.

Curtis Jones

Between a three game suspension and a hamstring injury, the midfielder has not featured in five games. Klopp has already confirmed that he’ll be back once this international break is over though.

Andy Robertson

The Scotsman remains out for the long haul, as he continues recovering from shoulder surgery.

Thiago Alcantara

You didn’t think we were going to Liverpool injury news article and NOT mention Thiago, did you? Being sidelined and unavailable is this guy’s bread-and-butter man! The status of being out injured has defined Thiago’s career at Liverpool, and his latest injury setback will keep him out until after the new year.

Thiago hasn’t featured since undergoing hip surgery in April.

