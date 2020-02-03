Christian Pulisic Suffers Injury Setback, Out Indefinitely

Last week saw Chelsea star Christian Pulisic making great progress in his recovery and rehabilitation from an adductor injury. He reportedly returned to training and it appeared that he was ahead of schedule for his return to action. Unfortunately, it is no longer the case as the American winger has suffered a set back now.
“We tried to get him out there last week, step it up a little bit, but we had to pull out of that,” Blues boss Frank Lampard said. “The break might have come at a good time, it buys us a couple of weeks. Of course you miss him. He’s a quality player and he was having a really good patch pre-Christmas. Others have to stand up too, but of course we’ll be happy when he’s back.”
Frank Lampard was asked about a possible return date for @CPulisic_10…
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 3, 2020
The Chelsea FC official website said that it is “hard to say when the player could be back.” So right now there is not a definite time table for the 21-year-old’s return. Stay tuned though, as this spell on the sidelines has been a very fluid situation. The Premier League is on winter break this month, so Chelsea is off until Monday Feb. 17 when they host Manchester United, Pulisic’s favorite club as kid.
Given what we learned today, it does not seem very likely he’ll be ready to go in this match. That’s bad news for Chelsea, as the reverse fixture on opening day resulted in a very dominant win by United.
However, the 4th Blues are looking down on 7th place United in the current table, ahead by six points.
