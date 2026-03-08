Liverpool Predicted Starting XI at Galatasaray (Champions League)

Here we go, the portion of the UEFA Champions League where we separate the wheat from the chafe- the knockout round! No more League Phase, and we’re now past the Playoff Round. Indeed it’s elimination time when Liverpool take on Galatasaray, as the Reds get their tie started with the road leg. No English club succeeds in the UCL like Liverpool, when we get to this level, it’s their time to shine.

Let’s get you up to speed on this one.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool FC at Galatasaray Leg 1 of 2

Kickoff: Tue March 10, 5:45 pm kickoff, Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Google Result Probability for 90 Min: Liverpool win 53% Draw 24% Galatasaray win 23%

Team News, Injury List

No new updates here, the situation is the same as it was heading into the Friday night win over Wolves in the FA Cup- Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Wataru Endo and Alexander Isak remain on the shelf. So without any further ado, let’s just get to the starting lineup prediction for this match.

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI at Galatasaray

Alisson; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenbech; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike

