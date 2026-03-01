Liverpool Team News at Wolves: Wataru Endo, Florian Wirtz

As we learned yesterday, Liverpool, unfortunately, now have a third player in the done for the season due to injury category. Wataru Endo joins Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley as Reds that are not going to feature again during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Japanese midfielder has now undergone surgery, to repair a foot injury, and now the main goal is to be ready for the World Cup in America-Canada-Mexico come June.

Wolves vs Liverpool FC

Kickoff: Tue. March 3, 8:15pm, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool FC 5th, 48 pts, WLWWW Wolves 20th, 13 pts, LDDLW

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 69% Draw 18% Wolves 13%

Liverpool Team News

“I’ve heard that he had surgery. I’ve heard that it went well, but I don’t know the details,” Reds manager Arne Slot said.

“The plan is for him to be ready in time for the World Cup, so the rehab process from surgery onwards is being considered. In order to play in the World Cup, he, the club, and we all share the same understanding.”

Slot provided another player injury update yesterday, after the resounding 5-2 win at home over West Ham United.

Florian Wirtz, who is dealing with a lower back injury, is getting closer towards a return, but it’s not going to happen on Tuesday night when Liverpool visits Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I think [Tuesday] will be too early, but I said last week I didn’t expect him not to be available for today, so sometimes with an injury things can develop in a positive/negative way,” Slot said on Saturday.

“Now we are thinking it doesn’t have to take too long… the week after will be tight as things stand now.”

Maybe Wirtz makes his return in one week’s time at Galatasaray, in the Champions League round of 16? It seems likely.

Otherwise the Liverpool injury situation remains the same, as Alexander Isak eyes a return to action sometime next month.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

