Fabinho, Matip and Lovren Could Feature vs United on Sunday

It looks like Liverpool FC will see three key players, midfielder Fabinho, along with central defenders Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, return to action this week. The trio have been out long term with respective injuries, but are now on the mend and set to resume full training.
With festive period fixture congestion having taken its toll on the team, the Reds are no doubt relieved to see the injury crisis at the back now getting alleviated. Especially right now, as they’ll host Manchester United in the second of their two annual arch-rivalry fixtures on Sunday.
“I wait really until they are on the pitch and somebody tells me they are allowed to do the full session,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the official Liverpool website. “It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in maybe a day later, I’m not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well.”
This past weekend saw Liverpool set a few major records as their astronomical season long run of form continued. They’re still undefeated in league play, with only one draw, the reverse fixture at Manchester United. They’re still alive in three different competitions, so having more players fit and able to contribute is certainly welcome; with the workload ahead.
The opponent is yet to be determined when they resume FA Cup action in the fourth round on Jan. 26. Their UCL title defense resumes Feb. 18 when they begin their knockout round tie with Atletico Madrid.
They would still be alive in all four competitions, but fixture congestion and a scheduling nightmare forced Liverpool to play their kids in the EFL Cup quarterfinals and thus they got bounced. However, on the same day that the Reds were playing their kids in the League Cup, they were also on their way to winning the FIFA Club World Cup.
