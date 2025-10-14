The Catalan derby on Saturday afternoon, between FC Barcelona and Girona, will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Montjuïc). Yes, once again, the re-opening of the Camp Nou has been delayed.

Barca’s newly renovated home will open, at some point, we promise you that. Just not right now. So on to the match preview.

Catalan Derby FYIs

FC Barcelona vs Girona

Kick: Sat. Oct. 18, 4:15pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

Barca Preview Material: Full Injury List Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing: Girona 18th, 6 pts, Barca 2nd, 19 pts

La Liga Form: Girona DLDDDW Barcelona WWWWL

Result Probability: Girona 7% Draw 11% Barca 82%

Given the injury crisis that Hansi Flick is dealing with, the starting lineup sort of picks itself right now. Flick has so few options in midfield and attack right now…well, basically, the lineup picks itself at this point.

Here is what we see happening in the last prelude match to the first El Clasico of the season.

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Girona

Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Koundé, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri González, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, Ferrán Torres

