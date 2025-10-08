We are just 18 days away from the first El Clasico of the season, so FC Barcelona don’t have a ton of time to get their injured players back fit for it. Lamine Yamal (pubic discomfort), Gavi (underwent arthroscopic surgery on the meniscus), Marc-André ter Stegen (long-term back injury), Fermín López (hip problem), Raphinha (hamstring) and Joan García (meniscus) are all fitness concerns at this time.

The good news is that at least half of those guys should be back for the big showdown at Real Madrid on the 26th. So without any further ado, lets get you caught you up to speed on everybody.

Lamine Yamal

He has maybe the most monitored and reported on pubic discomfort injury in the entire world, but the good news is that Yamal is on the mend! He should be back at it for the next match, coming out of the international break.

Gavi (arthroscopy on the meniscus)

You got to feel for the Spanish midfielder, he is truly is “oft-injured.” His timeline for return from surgery puts him at being possibly able to feature again sometime in February.

Marc-André ter Stegen

He underwent surgery in July, to repair the back problems that have been plaguing him for a long time.

Fermín López (hip) and Raphinha (hamstring)

Both forwards/attacking midfielders should be in the matchday squad against Girona, a week from Saturday.

Joan García

He will almost certainly miss out on El Clasico, but he should be back shortly after that.

Team Injury Update Series: October 2025 International Break

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

