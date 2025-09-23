Real Oviedo secured promotion to La Liga for the first time in 24 years last season, and thus far, it’s been a tough go in the top flight. They currently sit 17th in the league, with one of the toughest matches on the schedule up next- a visit from FC Barcelona. The Catalan club won a domestic treble last season, and this year’s side is pretty formidable as well.

Barca boss Hansi Flick has to manage his men’s minutes this month, and the next to be sure, as the workload from multiple competitions piles up.

Kick: Thur Sept. 23, 2025, 9:30pm, Estadio Carlos Tartiere

Google Result Probability: Barca 77% Draw 14% Oviedo 9%

La Liga Form, Standing: Barca 2nd, 15 pts, WWDWW Oviedo 17th, 3 pts, LLWLL

In other words, some squad rotation will ensue here. Oviedo is a side with much less talent and depth than Barca, so Flick might make some changes, and play some of the reserves and kids later on in the second half.

Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Real Oviedo

Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo; Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado; Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski

