The past couple days have brought a doubt shot of FC Barcelona injury/fitness news. Gavi, the midfield man who has unfortunately endured a very injury-stricken past couple of seasons, suffered another setback. Gavi has been out since August due to a knee injury (which he suffered in training), and he’ll now need surgery in order to facilitate recovery from it.

“Gavi underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservation course of treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee,” reads the Barca statement released on Monday.

“The conclusion is that in order to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action this Tuesday Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic examination.” The club did not present a timeline for return, but he’s expected to miss several weeks.

The other half of the injury news item pair is Fermin Lopez, and with him, the timeline is actually clearcut. He’ll be out “around three weeks” we’ve been told. Finally, Lamine Yamal faces a late fitness test here, and he can be considered a doubt.

He’s missed the last three matches due to a groin injury.

