Barcelona Team News vs Levante: Marcus Rashford, Gavi

FC Barcelona have fallen out of first place, and obviously, the sooner they can get back up in the top spot, the better. They need their rivals, Real Madrid, to stumble, but none of that matters if they can’t take care of their own business, starting with the next match, at home versus Levante. Both Marcus Rashford (knee) and midfielder Pedri (hamstring) are doubts for this weekend’s La Liga fixture.

Rashford has missed the last two matches, but he’s expected to return here.

FC Barcelona vs Levante FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Feb. 22, 4:15pm, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Google’s Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 87% Draw 8% Levante win 5%

La Liga Standing, Form, Goal Differential:

FC Barcelona 2nd, 58 pts, LWWWL, +39 Levante 19th, 18 pts, WDLLL, -15

Barca Team News

Pedri, meanwhile, has already returned to training, so manager Hansi Flick should have him back at his disposal for Saturday. Meanwhile the rest of the fitness situation, at the Catalan club, remains the same. Andreas Christensen (ACL) and Gavi (knee surgery recovery) are still out as longer term injury absentees. The latter is drawing closer towards a return, and maybe by the end of this month, he could be closer to being back in the mix.

As for the former, he won’t be back anytime soon. The Blaugranes come into this on the back of a 2-1 loss to Girona, Catalan derby defeat that truly stings right now, as it dropped them out of first place.

However, Levante is certainly a “get right game” in the truest sense. They are currently 19th, and likely primed for relegation.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories