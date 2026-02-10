Raphinha told the media that he is feeling much better now, and that he’s quite eager to return to action, after having missed the past two matches with a muscle injury. “I am better, but not at 100%,” Raphinha told the Spanish media while appearing at a public event yesterday.

“We are taking it day by day. There are options to make it on Thursday, but I still do not know. If I am well, I will play, but we have to wait.”

So will he be part of the travel party to Madrid for the first leg of the Cope Del rey semi-final on Thursday?

Copa Del Rey Semifinal Leg 1 of 2

Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona

Kickoff: 9pm, Thurs Feb. 12, Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

FC Barcelona Team News

Maybe not, because did not train with the rest of the group on Tuesday. We’ll see what happens tomorrow (Wednesday), but for now he is definitely in the “doubt” category. Otherwise the Barca injury situation remains the same.

Gavi (underwent surgery to resolve a meniscus injury in his right knee), Andreas Christensen (partial ACL tear) and Pedri (hamstring) all remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

Barcelona are the current holders of the Copa Del Rey, besting Real Madrid in an El Clasico title game last year. Prior to getting injured, Raphina had scored 10 goals in his previous 11 matches.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

