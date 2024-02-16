Barcelona Team News at Celta Vigo: Roque, Romeu, Raphinha

FC Barcelona have a pretty tricky fixture ahead this weekend, when they travel to Celta Vigo. That’s because they can easily overlook the relegation scrappers, with one eye on Napoli and the UCL knockouts next week. Xavi will do his best to try and prevent that. Striker Vitor Roque is back available tomorrow, having served his suspension against Granada.
Additionally, Raphinha could now see a return to the starting lineup here, with his having recently returned from an unspecified muscular injury.
FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo FYIs
Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 17, 6:30 pm local, Balaidos
Barca Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News
PL Form: FC Barcelona DWWLW Celta Vigo LWLLD
LL Standing: FC Barcelona 3rd, 51 pts Celta Vigo 17th, 20 pts
Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 51% Draw 24% Celta Vigo win 25%
Barcelona Team News
The Brazilian international and former Leeds United man returned to full match fitness, and featured off the bench last time out. However, a multitude of key players remain out injured. The list now includes Alejandro Balde, Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso, Joao Felix and Sergi Roberto.
And of course Gavi, who is done for the season. Finally, back-up midfielder Oriol Romeu is a doubt here due to a knee issue.
