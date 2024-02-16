Barcelona Team News at Celta Vigo: Roque, Romeu, Raphinha

Additionally, Raphinha could now see a return to the starting lineup here, with his having recently returned from an unspecified muscular injury.

FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 17, 6:30 pm local, Balaidos

Barca Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: FC Barcelona DWWLW Celta Vigo LWLLD

LL Standing: FC Barcelona 3rd, 51 pts Celta Vigo 17th, 20 pts

Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 51% Draw 24% Celta Vigo win 25%

Barcelona Team News

The Brazilian international and former Leeds United man returned to full match fitness, and featured off the bench last time out. However, a multitude of key players remain out injured. The list now includes Alejandro Balde, Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso, Joao Felix and Sergi Roberto.

And of course Gavi, who is done for the season. Finally, back-up midfielder Oriol Romeu is a doubt here due to a knee issue.

