Four Potential Replacements for Xavi at FC Barcelona

Will there be a new manager will be in the FC Barcelona dugout next season? Club President Joan Laporta apparently does not believe in Xavi, and showdown talks are set for early next week, after the season concludes this Sunday. It has all been “a saga” to say the least. Xavi is in and then he is out. He’s leaving and then he’s staying, and then…well, it has all been a massive headache.

That list didn’t age well! But here we take a look at four more candidates who could likely replace him this summer. This list seems more accurate!

Rafa Marquez

Marquez leads the Barca B team, so he’s choice if Laporta wants to go in house. He seems to be the consensus favorite right now. Given the lack of solid coaching candidates that are available right now, this scenario is appearing even more likely.

Hansi Flick

Reports in Spain claim that sporting director Deco and football coordinator Bojan went to London to meet with Flick and his agent. So the former Bayern boss has to be considered one of the top candidates at this point.

Michel

Michel is led Girona to a very surprising season, staying in the mix for a La Liga title until midseason. He’s a hot commodity right now to be sure. But he is a fluke/one year wonder? Does he really have the CV for this kind of job? A bigger question, is Barca in a place right now where they can be very choosy though?

Jurgen Klopp

The dream hire and best case scenario, Klopp has been strongly linked with this job. However, the German made it clear that he wants to go on sabbatical for a bit, at least one season, so the timing doesn’t make sense. Thomas Tuchel and Roberto de Zerbi have also been linked, but both seem like kind of a stretch at this point.

