The good news for Xavi and FC Barcelona is that they don’t need a result against Sevilla FC in the season finale on Sunday in order to secure second place in the table. That’s locked up already, and they are hence guaranteed a place in the Spanish Supercopa for next season. The bad news is…well, there is a lot of bad news, because their internal strife, being aired publicly for all of us to see, has made them the laughingstock of world football.

Yes, they will finish the season trophy-less, but that is not the main issue for them right now.

FC Barcelona at Sevilla FC FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. Sept. 29, 8pm, Estadi Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 2nd, 82 pts WWWLW Sevilla FC , 13th, 41 pts, LLLWD

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 52% Draw 24% Sevilla FC 24%

The primary issue is obvious- they have no clue what they’re doing, or what they want to do with their manager situation.

Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Sevilla FC

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu; Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski

