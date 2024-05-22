FC Barcelona Team News at Sevilla FC: Xavi, Laporta, Deco

Once the on-the-pitch season concludes this Sunday, with a La Liga fixture at Sevilla, the off-the-pitch season will really kick into high gear for FC Barcleona. According to reports, after the season is over, Barcelona boss Xavi will meet Club President Joan Laporta to discuss his future. Sporting Director Deco, as well as some senior members of the board, will also be on hand.

No one can say for sure, but it sort of sounds like Laporta is leaning towards sacking.

FC Barcelona at Sevilla FC FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. Sept. 29, 8pm, Estadi Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 2nd, 82 pts WWWLW Sevilla, 13th, 41 pts, LLLWD

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 52% Draw 24% Sevilla 24%

FC Barcelona Team News

If that is the case, well then it is more justification for some of the headlines we’ve seen about the Catalan Club lately. They’ve been referred to as “the most embarrassing club in the world” and at this point it is very deserved. In January, Xavi said he was out, effective end of the season. In spring, he was convinced to stay, to see out his contract, which expires in 2025. Xavi did a total u-turn.

And then now, this month, he’s ripping the team’s financial situation, out in public, and we have since learned that Laporta doesn’t truly believe in him/never really has.

This is the only team news right now.

The Blaugranes fitness situation remains unchanged- Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Alex Balde remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

