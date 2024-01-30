A new manager will be leading FC Barcelona next season, as Xavi announced this past weekend that he’ll be stepping down, effective at the end of the season. We covered what Xavi has accomplished, hasn’t accomplished and what could be ahead for him between now and the end of the season, over at this link.

Here we’ll take a look at who could replace him this summer.

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have to feel pretty good about being patient with Arteta right now. He got off to a rough start, but wow, has he really turned things around now. Would the San Sebastian native return to his home country?

In prioritizing their coaching search, do Barca focus on trying to hire one of the most successful apprentices of Pep Guardiola, one of their all-time most successful managers?

Thiago Motta, Rafa Marquez and Michel

We grouped these three candidates together because all of them do stand somewhat of a chance, but…each member of this trio is a longshot to say the least.

Michel is leading Girona to a very surprising La Liga title run, and he’ll be a hot commodity to be sure. But he is a fluke/one year wonder? Marquez leads the Barca B team, so he’s choice if Joan Laporta wants to go in house.

Motta is a solid choice if the priority is to go with a former player, but the step up from Bologna would be a bit much. None of this troika really have the CV for this kind of job.

Roberto De Zerbi

Graham Potter was the first Brighton boss to get a big club job, but maybe it really is De Zerbi who is the true mastermind? After all, he is the guy who actually led the Seagulls to their first ever UEFA competition berth, not Potter.

De Zerbi has a style that fits in perfectly in Catalonia. He would make a pretty seamless transition to Barcelona. At least in theory.

Julian Nagelsmann

A solid choice, and an interesting one, considering what he’s had to say in the past about the Catalan Club’s ability to sign players despite never having money. It will all be forgotten if Barca

A.) spend on getting him and

B.) promise to back him with a transfer war chest.

Jurgen Klopp

The dream hire and best case scenario, Klopp is already being strongly linked with this job.

However, the German made it clear that he wants to go on sabbatical for a bit, once this season is over, so the timing doesn’t make sense.

Jose Mourinho

As evidenced by his sacking at AS Roma last week, and by how miserable his Tottenham tenure was, it’s clear that he’s lost a lot of velocity on his fastball. However, he is still a trophy accumulating machine who is currently available on the open market.

