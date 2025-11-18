The day is finally here- the Camp Nou will reopen on Saturday! Athletic Club, or Athletic Bilbao, will be the opponent for the Catalan Club’s big time party. This day has been delayed, and then delayed further, but this weekend, it is on. The new Camp Nou will be big and bold, and people are paying boku bucks to be there, as this is one hot selling ticket.

Let’s take a look at what first team manager Hansi Flick could go with here.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club FYIs

Sat. Nov 22, 9pm, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Full Injury Update Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Barca 2nd 85 pts, LWLWW Athletic Club 7th, 17 pts, WDLLW

Google Result Probability: Barca 67% Draw 19% Athletic Club 14%

Obviously, the German will go with his strongest team possible, for what will be a landmark Saturday. While Joan Garcia is back, we still think Wojciech Szczesny will get the call in between the sticks here. Otherwise, we not really making any bold predictions here.

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Athletic Club

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Frenkie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

