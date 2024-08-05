Pau Víctor has been the story so far for FC Barcelona on their preseason tour of the United States. He scored a goal in the draw with Manchester City in Orlando, Florida and then bagged a brace in the win over Real Madrid. Victor provided the goals that proved the difference in the El Clasico triumph in the New York City area. Now he comes to the home of the Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, where he’ll no doubt put on a great show against AC Milan in the NFL venue.

So who will the recently minted Blaugranes boss include in his first team alongside Victor?

Preseason Friendly FYIs

FC Barcelona vs AC Milan, the “Soccer Champions Tour”

Kickoff (local time): Tue. Aug 6, 7:30 pm, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD, USA

Team News: FC Barcelona AC Milan

Starting XI Predictions: FC Barcelona AC Milan

Well, he is certainly limited in his selection options right now, due to players who are either injured or on post international duty holiday. But it is preseason, so no one expects the team to be at full strength anyway.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs AC Milan (Club Friendly)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Hector Fort, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Ilkay Gundogan; Pau Victor, Pablo Torre, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

