AC Milan Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs FC Barcelona

If you saw the 2005 Vince Vaughn-Owen Wilson film “Wedding Crashers,” then you obviously know “crab cakes and football- that what Maryland DOES!” The meathead character who screams that in the film was obviously referring to American football, which is played at M&T Bank Stadium, but now it’s world football (what some might call “metric football”) coming to Maryland, with AC Milan taking on FC Barcelona at the home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

FC Barcelona vs AC Milan, the “Soccer Champions Tour”

Kickoff (local time): Tue. Aug 6, 7:30 pm, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD, USA

Team News: FC Barcelona AC Milan

Starting XI Predictions: FC Barcelona AC Milan

AC Milan Team News

Let’s preview the final big name friendly that will be staged in the USA this summer.

Tijjani Reijnders, Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez are now back from post-Euro 2024 holiday, but they did not rejoin the side on the other side of the ocean. Instead they headed to the Rossoneri training ground back in Italy.

The newly signed Strahinja Pavlovic has yet to make his debut in a Milan shirt, and it remains to be seen if he will in this clash.

Alessandro Florenzi remains out while he continues recovers from an ACL injury.

Finally, Capt. America Christian Pulisic should be involved from the start, as this match is only about 90 miles, or an hour and a half’s drive south of his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Pulisic will have a big cheering section on hand for this one.

Starting XI Prediction

Lorenzo Torriani; Matteo Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Jimenez; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mattia Liberali, Yunus Musah; Christian Pulisic, Lujka Jovic, Rafael Leao

