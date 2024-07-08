Video: Zay Flowers Runs Routes and Catch Passes Uphill

Zay Flowers is working hard this offseason. And he’s doing so in a manner befitting Jerry Rice or Walter Payton, by running uphill.

In Arlington Heights, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago, there is a plaque reading “Payton’s Hill” with an image of “Sweetness,” and a list of many of his accomplishments.

Perhaps one day, if Flowers can someday be to the wide receiver position what Payton was for running backs, we’ll see a similar monument on the hill in this video below.

#RAVENS 2ND YEAR WR ZAY FLOWERS IS TRAINING BY RUNNING UP STEEP HILLS AT FULL SPEED SNAGGING BALLS ? Massive 2nd year: INCOMING pic.twitter.com/5PyTr4dECX — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 2, 2024

As you can see from the video, Flowers isn’t just running up the hill, he’s catching passes on the incline too. Obviously, he’s taking his new job as the Ravens WR1 very seriously.

Flowers admitted recently that he’s still haunted by his critical goal line fumble in the AFC Championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thus he has much to prove this upcoming season, and he’s working out like a man on a mission.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

