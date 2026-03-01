Everton Team News, Injury List, Match Preview vs Burnley

For Everton FC, the potential to make the top four is long gone while the prospects of top five are kind of a pipe dream at this point in time. However, the chances of finishing in the top six or seven (“SIX-SEVEN!!!!”) are very real right now.

The next match on the schedule is a very easy one, at least on paper, with 19th place Burnley coming to town.

Burnley at Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Tuesday March 3, 7:30pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Burnley 17% Draw 24% Everton FC 59%

Premier League Form, Standing: Burnley LLWWL, 19th, 19 pts Everton FC DWLLW 8th, 40 pts

David Moyes and his men should be able to take all three points from this one.

Everton FC Team News

Jack Grealish of course remains out for the season, so there is only one team news item to cover here, Carlos Alcaraz Duran, who is out with an unspecified/undisclosed injury issue until around the international break later this month.

“Charly has got an injury which is probably going to keep him out for three or four weeks, we think,” Everton manager David Moyes said on Friday.

“He picked it up in the last minute of training on Sunday, so he was a bit unfortunate because he would have probably started on Monday night.”

Other than that, the Toffees are fully right now, so they’re in a good position to have some good, solid form during the run-in now.

