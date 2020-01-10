Chelsea FC Star Christian Pulisic Out a Few Weeks with Injury

2020 is off to a rough start for Chelsea FC left wing Christian Pulisic. The 21-year-old American is now set for a substantial spell on the sidelines after having suffered an adductor injury in training. According to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, the injury was suffered in training ahead of last weekend’s FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest.
He is definitely out for this weekend’s fixture against Burnley, and is probably on the shelf for the league fixture against Newcastle United next weekend and the arch-rivalry match against on Arsenal on Jan. 21.
“It is a damaging miss,” said Blues boss Frank Lampard at his Friday news conference.
“Before Christmas he did report a bit of tiredness so he came out of the team and I was worried about him picking up an injury.
“He was in pain when it happened. He’s a good player that provides competition in wide areas and can make things happen. He was in good form for a period.
“He picked up an injury a day before the Forrest game. [An] injury in the abductor, a tendon injury. Nasty injury, he was in paid when it happened.”
Pulisic has six (five in Premier League play) goals and six assists (two in Premier League competition) thus far this season.
The adductor muscle connects the hip to the thigh, and recovery times can certainly vary, depending on the severity of the injury.
