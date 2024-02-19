Arsenal Team News at Porto: Tomiyasu, Vieira, Jesus, Zinchenko

As good as Arsenal FC have looked on the pitch lately, their team fitness situation might be looking even better. Yes, they have their fair share of injury concerns still, but more players are now coming closer to full fitness, and they should be available soon. The likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko could all potentially be available for selection in midweek.

Let’s run through this quartet, as well as the rest of the team fitness situation, ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to FC Porto.

Arsenal at FC Porto FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 21, 8pm, Estadio Do Dragao, Porto, Portugal

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1/2

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Arsenal FC 57% Draw 25% Porto 18%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Arsenal Team News

Let’s start with Tomiyasu, who returned from the Asian Cup with a knock. While not much is really known about the Tomiyasu situation, it is widely thought to be minor in nature. Turning to Jesus, we’ve been told, over and over that his knee injury is not serious, yet he keeps missing games. Given his history of knee problems, it is very difficult to believe manager Mikel Arteta when he says that the issue with Jesus is minor.

In theory, Jesus should be back on Wednesday night, but who really knows.

Regarding Zinchenko, no real update has been provided on his calf injury, but as with the previously mentioned players, it is not thought to be a serious issue. I guess we’ll just have to see, but for now, let’s put him in the “doubt” category.

Shifting gears to long-term injury absentee Fabio Vieira, he has recovered from groin surgery, and is expected to be back soon, maybe even for this game potentially.

“He’s very close,” Arteta said last week. ‘He’s been training already for a few days with the team.

“So I think it’s very close. He’ll be back probably faster than we expected and he’s in a good place.”

Two guys who won’t bein the mix here are Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber. In terms of the latter, there has been a lot of optimism lately about his situation.

There is strong sentiment that he will feature again before season is over, when initially it had been determined that his 2023-24 season was done. When he does feature, it won’t be any time soon however.

As for Partey, he could play again next month. “Thomas Partey is progressing really well,” Arteta said the last time that he spoke on this situation.

“It’s look very good and he’s on the field already.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories