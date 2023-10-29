Arsenal at West Ham Team News: Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal emerged unscathed, fitness wise, from their 5-0 destruction of Sheffield United yesterday. That means the team news, regarding Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus, essentially remains the same for the next approaching match, a trip to West Ham United for a EFL Cup round of 16 clash.

Let’s break it all down and preview this one. Here are the all specific details that you need to know.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Arsenal FC at West Ham United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

How They Got Here: Arsenal (beat Brentford 1-0), West Ham (beat Lincoln City 1-0)

Arsenal Team News

Eddie Nketiah achieved a hat trick, showing that the Gunners can score goals just fine even with Jesus sidelined. The Brazilian striker is out until the middle of next month, at least, with a hamstring injury.

As for Thomas Partey, his unspecified muscular injury should keep him out until around the same time. At least that’s what the conventional wisdom holds right now.

And of course, Jurrien Timber remains on the shelf until well into 2024. Arsenal will enter this London derby undefeated in their last eight against West Ham, with six wins and two draws. So it is easy to see why they are heavily tipped to win this one.

Not to mention just how impressive they looked yesterday.

The Irons are getting the North Londoners at the wrong time.

