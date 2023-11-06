The Sports Bank

Arsenal Team News vs Sevilla (UCL): Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Arteta

Arsenal have two major injury concerns ahead of their UEFA Champions League group stage clash at home against Sevilla on Wednesday night: Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard. Let’s start with the former, who missed the loss at Newcastle United after picking up a knee injury in the League Cup exit at the hands of West Ham last Wednesday.

“We have an issue with him,” manager Mikel Arteta said of Smith Rowe.

Arsenal FC vs Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Nov 8, 8pm Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 of 6

Arsenal Preview Content:   Team News     Starting XI Prediction

Group Standings, Form: Arsenal FC  1st, 6 pts WLW   Sevilla 3rd, 2 pts, LDD

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 74%   Draw 16%  Sevilla 10%

“He felt something in his knee and started to feel some pain after the game – we are assessing him, but [it’s] a big worry with him. He’s going to be out for weeks.”

Arsenal Team News

Yikes, well that puts him in the same category as Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus. They are out for “weeks” as well. But hey at least it’s not a situation like Jurrien Timber, who is done for the season.

As for Odegaard, it was thought that he could be pass fit for the clash at St. James Park, but an assessment closer to kickoff eventually ruled him out.

We’ll know more tomorrow, at Arteta’s pre match press conference, to see if he might be in contention or not. And finally, Arteta himself could be unavailable once we get back into domestic competition.

His angry rant against the officials, which has been fully and officially endorsed by his bosses at the club, could find him soon suspended by the English Football Association.

It won’t be an issue for any UEFA contest though.

