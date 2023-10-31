With updates to the Arsenal Team News situation, specifically on the statuses of Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus. And with that in mind, we have to revise our starting XI prediction at West Ham United, because manager Mikel Arteta will be shuffling his lineup.

Although it’s a London derby, it’s still a League Cup clash, so it’s all about squad rotation.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Arsenal FC at West Ham United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal (original) West Ham

Team News: Arsenal (original) Arsenal (revised) West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

How They Got Here: Arsenal (beat Brentford 1-0 in 3rd round), West Ham (beat Lincoln City 1-0 in third round)

And yes, this is a first for The Sports Bank- two different starting lineup predictions for the same match. (Yes, we truly do go the extra mile sometimes, here at TSB).

Both Declan Rice and Eddie Nketiah could be involved here, according to what Arteta said at his press conference today. Regarding the former, this would be his first appearance at the London Stadium as a member of the visiting opposition.

He is likely,” the Gunners manager answered when asked if the transfer fee record breaking midfielder would be in the mix. “He can be involved, it will be his first time at his old club.” Arteta was then very coy, in answering a question about whether Nketiah should be rested versus West Ham, or retain his spot in order to stay in the positive flow of things (the forward bagged at hat trick against Sheffield United on the weekend) “Both, we have to be conscious,” he replied.

Arsenal FC Starting 11 Prediction at West Ham (EFL Cup Round of 16)

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Cedric Soares, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe; Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories