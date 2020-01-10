Arsenal at Crystal Palace Team News: Bellerin, Tierney, Zaha, Meyer

In looking at the top six of the Premier League table, you’ll see it’s pretty much the traditional big six, just with one exception: Arsenal is missing. After all that chaos which started the season, the table has pretty much settled to where one would expect it to be.
The big money clubs are up at the top, except for Leicester City inhabiting second place and Arsenal way down in 10th. The Gunners will travel to Crystal Palace tomorrow, for a London derby against a club that started the season pretty hot, but then fell down to mid-table. Still, the Eagles are one position ahead of Arsenal heading into this clash.
The hosts will be without team captain Luka Milivojevic in this one as he begins serving a starts a three-match suspension after getting sent off in the FA Cup. Other unavailable players for this match, all due to injury include: Jeffrey Schlupp (groin), Andros Townsend (groin), Joel Ward (knee), Scott Dann (calf), Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) and Patrick Van Aanholt (hamstring)
Meanwhile Wilfried Zaha, Jairo Riedewald and Max Meyer are all expected to return.
In turning to the visitors, defender Hector Bellerin has resumed light training following a thigh issue but won’t be a part of this one. Meanwhile Kieran Tierney (shoulder) is out for a couple months and Callum Chambers (knee) is out for the year.
Arsenal FC at Crystal Palace FYIs
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Sat, Jan 11, 12:30pm, Selhurst Park
Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 52%, Draw 25%, Crystal Palace win 23%
Form guide: Crystal Palace DDWLD Arsenal WLDDL
Odds: United win 3/1, Arsenal win 10/11, Draw 3/1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind