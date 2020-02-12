Mike Bolsinger Sues Houston Astros, Receives Porn Site Job Offer

By

It’s a very interesting time to be former Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Bolsinger. He’s filed a civil suit against the Houston Astros, asking them to concede $31 million of their ill-gotten gains. At the same time, a porn website is offering him the chance to make up to $100,000 as a nude model.

Yes, the Astros sign-stealing scandal is sending reverberations all across multiple segments of American culture. It’s something that greatly transcends Major League Baseball, and CamSoda, an adult entertainment webcam platform is inserting themselves into the conversation.

“This is a redemption story and a wonderful opportunity for you to finally become a star…in the adult entertainment industry and make some serious money,” said Daryn Parker, VP, CamSoda.

“We’d love to add you to our rotation of models who broadcast on our platform regularly. You can show the world your repertoire of skills – your scorching fastballs, dirty curveballs, and maybe even mix in a screwball.”

Bolsinger, a reliever who had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, but hasn’t pitched in the Major Leagues since August of 2017, is accusing the Astros of unfair business practices, negligence and intentional interference with contractual and economic relations.

MLB has fined the Astros $5 million and stripped them of their 2020 and 2021 first- and second-round draft picks as punishment for their cheating, but it’s just a laughable slap on the wrist. Hence Bolsinger is asking the club to forfeit the roughly $31 million in bonuses the team earned from its 2017 World Series title*.

There really isn’t much MLB can do, short of vacating the title, and that’s always a very dumb idea because it accomplishes nothing.

As for Bolsinger, his final Major League appearance saw his getting absolutely rocked by the Astros, as he gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in just one third of an inning pitched.

He was jettisoned to the minors after that and never came back. He’s currently with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball. Thus, you can see why he has a legitimate axe to grind here with this case.

If Bolsinger does take CamSoda up on their offer, he could make up to $100,000 but the website says that he will be:

“required to adhere to a regular schedule, similar to that of a baseball team. So he would broadcast for consecutive days, followed by the occasional off day to rest and recuperate.” Your move Mike Bolsinger.

