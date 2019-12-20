Paintball Tactics You Should Consider as a Beginner

By

Paintball is one of the most popular games in the latest years, allowing you to enjoy it either alone or with your favourite squad. Probably you’ve been wondering what you can do to improve your paintball skills and how to get the most out of this amazing experience. Well, like other games, paintball requires practice, concentration and patience. Good skills are not something you develop in just a couple of day unless you consider yourself to be a paintball nerd.

For a better understanding of what paintball requires, experienced players highly recommend new players to examine a few military-style tactics. Doing so, you’ll get an idea on how to function better in a paintball field and amaze your team with those newly acquired skills. Keep in mind that as same as other sportive activities you won’t improve as quickly as you think. As every sportive activity, in order to better your skills and enjoy the game, you must keep practising.

Learn Safety Tips

No rules, no fun! Some of these basic rules will help you both stay safe on the paintball field, improve your skills and get the most out of this game. Because paintball is not necessary a dangerous game, some things still can happen if you’re not paying attention. Paintballs are known to travel with a speed of 289 miles per hour, which makes them even more dangerous than a quick sting, especially when you underestimate the safety precautions. To enjoy a paintball experience and stay safe at the same time, we recommend you to:

1. Respect the safety equipment and don’t you ever remove your protective mask, unless you are in designated zones. You probably know that at a given speed, a paintball can remove your eye super easy. Don’t ignore the safety measures and remember that even the most experienced players may accidentally hit other players in the face. So far, this is one of the most important rules every beginner should remember and respect.

2. When you’re not playing, always remember to check if your gun is unloaded and the thank is removed. Undoubtedly, as well as the original guns, accidents can happen in every second. However, you should try is to be more aware of these dangerous by always remembering other participants the safety rules.

Single Player Strategies

No matter if you’re playing single or as a part of a free-for-all match, it might be essential to take into consideration skills like confidence, mobility and cover. These three attributes are for both single and team play tactics. Chris Chamberlain of Paintballspace.com says “Paintball is much more than a sport, paintball is a way of bonding and beautiful game, where both women and men are competing for the title of final defeater”.

These three skills in combination with the best paintball gun will help you survive and enjoy your match. Why cover is essential? Because most of the time, knowing where to take cover will help you avoid getting hit and will make you opponents’ task even harder while having confidence and great mobility will help you enjoy this game to the fullest.

Squad Strategies

As you know it already being a part of a squad requires both great skills and good cooperation. If you don’t identify yourself within a team, will be the best to choose only single-player strategies. One tactic is to split the team into two squads. While a part of your squad will go out, the other half must be prepared to set a heavy cover fire. This tactic usually takes patience and communication while implies the risk of being caught in a crossfire. When the match is over the two teams can give each other constructive criticism.

Another common style would the traditional leapfrog tactic. This is maybe one of the most exciting tactics in paintball. How does it work? It usually requires two squads, one that can push forward and the other one to start a covering fire. As soon as the first squad has secured their position, they can now create a safe passage for the second squad to push forward and occupy a new position.

Be Fair Play

The way you act and play with other players may have an impact upon your game. This is available everywhere, no matter what game you choose to play. In other words, fair play resumes to fair competition, friendship, team spirit, respect and equality. By respecting these attributes and game rules you can get the most out of the paintball experience. The following rule might come in handy for every beginner:

1. Considering that you have respect for other players, you should never pretend that you weren’t hit. So far this is believed to be a major offence among paintball players. In short, try to be smart and agile to acknowledge whenever you’re out without acting childish.

2. A second very important rule would be to never accuse an experienced player of cheating. Usually, those experienced spend a lot of time and money into building the game and their reputation, therefore trying to sully their reputation using unfounded allegation may harm yours.

3. If you’re not entirely sure if you’re dead, a fair play action would be to ask for a paint check. Doing so, the arbiter can decide whether you are hit or not. This might come in handy especially when you think you were hit in difficult to see and reach places.

Practice Your Aiming

Firing from a long-distance might look flawless in the movies, but the reality can hit you hard. Experienced players recommend you practice your aim as often as you can. Nothing compares with the feeling you get when you hit your target from one shot, this can boost your confidence and make you feel both powerful and skilled. The best way to boost your aiming skill would be to practice. Find a safe place where you can practice or why mot trying a shooting range. The best thing you could do would be to start with a stationary target where in time you’ll get better and even try to shoot at different distances and angles.

Because everyone has their own ways of developing certain skills, is just a matter of time until you’ll improve. Through honest practice, correct posture and patience you certainly can improve your skills. Don’t forget to relax and enjoy the experience, it doesn’t always have to be a competition.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines