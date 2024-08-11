As the curtain fell on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the torch has now been passed to Los Angeles for 2028. We saw that tonight with the closing ceremonies of the XXXIII Olympiad, and the LA 2028 handover. The Venice Beach performances, by L.A. born musical artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Billie Eilish, gave us the first few glimpses into what LA 2028 will have to offer.

The XXXIV Olympiad will provide a major boost in public awareness for many industries, including cryptocurrency. It’s going to be a big win for leading crypto traders, like coinwiki, as the whole sphere itself will receive a major surge in promotion from the games.

It all starts with the downtown arena that used to be known as the Staples Center, but today goes by the name Crypto.com Arena.

It’s home to one of the biggest brand name clubs in all of sports, the NBA’s banner franchise- the L.A. Lakers. Crypto.com Arena will host artistic, rhythmic, and trampoline gymnastics events.

The Intuit Dome, future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, isn’t complete yet, but the Inglewood arena is where all the basketball games will take place.

It’s named for Intuit Inc., a Mountain View, California corporation known for financial software. Their focus is on providing banking solutions to financial institutions, like credit unions and banks. As they’re heavy into digital banking solutions, online account management, and mobile banking technologies.

So that means they’re all about the cryptocurrency trade. So the 2028 Summer Olympics will see numerous events staged in venues that will automatically call more attention to the cryptocurrency space.

Additionally, all the added commerce that accompanies a summer Olympics will have to be paid for in some manner, and in the next four years, cryptocurrency will inevitably become a more popular method of payment.

You’ll see more customer experiences and financial operations transacted by various forms of cryptocurrency.

And of course, all Olympic years are also Presidential election years, and here in 2024, both the Democratic and Republican candidates are intimately connected to the California-based tech industry.

And if you’re connected to Big Tech, then you’re connected to crypto, so no matter who wins, the next Presidential administration should be good for crypto.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is positioning himself as the cryptocurrency candidate.

“You’re going to be very happy with me,” Trump said at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee just a couple of weeks ago.

“If crypto is going to define the future, I want [it] to be mined, minted and made in the USA,” the 45th President of the United States told the convention of cryptocurrency aficionados.

“If bitcoin is going to the moon…I want America to be the nation that leads the way.”

It will be very fascinating to see what changes occur in the city of Los Angeles, the state of California and the United States of America in the next four years.

No matter what happens, the influence of cryptocurrency will only continue growing over that span of time.

