West Ham United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 17, 2024, 3pm London Stadium, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Preview Content: Team News West Ham Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 40% Draw 26% West Ham 34%

.PL Position, Form Guide: Aston Villa 4th, 55 pts, LWWWL West Ham, 7th, 43 pts DWWLL

And with West Ham sitting 7th in the Premier League table right now, they’re on pace to be back in continental competition next season. So while there will always be ups and downs with Moyes, and calls for the Scotsman’s sacking to ebb and flow, now is a crest.

At least for the time being.

Looking ahead to the weekend league fixture, maybe striker Danny Ings will get a first assignment finally? In place of Michail Antonio, with Jarrod Bowen shifting back a bit in the attack?

Moyes was asked about Ings’ capabilities.

“I think [Ings] came into a game that suited him on Sunday,” he said.

“Everyone knows he’s a good finisher, and there were chances in and around the box that he took.

“That’s his first goal for a while, and we were all happy for him.”

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse; Muhammad Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta; Danny Ings

