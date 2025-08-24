West Ham United at Wolves (EFL Cup) Starting Lineup Predictions

This week reminds us that this season, simply put, is just not that young. We are into the second, yes, the second round of the EFL Cup now, plus Champions League draws come out on Thursday, the summer transfer window closes a week from today and the first international break commences the following week. Yes, we’re getting into the thick of it now, with one match on Tuesday night, West Ham United at Wolverhampton Wanderers, standing out above the rest on the League Cup docket.

EFL Cup 2nd Round FYIs

West Ham United at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kick: Tues. Aug. 26, 2025, 7:30pm

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

While yes, both of these teams finished pretty low in the table last season, it is still the most “brand name” match of this round. Although, to be fair, it’s a pretty low hurdle to clear.

Starting Lineup Predictions

West Ham

Mads Hermansen; Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Nayef Aguerd; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Ward-Prowse, Freddie Potts, El-Hadji Malick Diouf; Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen; Nicklas Fullkrug

Wolves

Sam Johnstone; Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Emmanuel Agbadou; Ki-Jana Hoever, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Joao Gomes, Hugo Bueno; Marshall Munetsi, Jorgan Strand Larsen, Jhon Arias

