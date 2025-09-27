Everton FC hosts West Ham United on Monday night in a matchup that will conclude matchday six of the 2025-26 Premier League season. It’s a Monday night affair with four total availability concerns, two on each side: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tomas Soucek, Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl

Premier League Fixtures FYIs

West Ham United at Everton

Kickoff: Mon. Sept 29, 8pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Result Probability: West Ham Win 57% Draw 24% Everton Win 19%

Premier League Standing: Everton 10th, 7 pts, West Ham 19th, 3 pts

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s get you AWB out, until at least next week, issue with his midsection

“We’ll still be without Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) with his stomach problem, but that’s it,” Hammers boss Graham Potter said.

“Other than that, we’re all ready to go.”

As for Soucek, he remains suspended, due to that studs up, reckless challenge on Tottenham’s Joao Palhinha a couple weeks ago.

Shifting gears to the Toffees, manager David Moyes provided the following update on Branthwaite (thigh injury) earlier today:

“Fine. He’ll not be available for Monday, if that’s what you’re talking about. We’re expecting him back shortly [with the group], but not quite yet.”

And then Moyes said the following on Rohl: “Neither is Merlin (Rohl). Both of them are out.”

Both should be back next week.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories