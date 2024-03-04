West Ham Team News at SC Freiburg: Maxwel Cornet Update

West Ham United are fortunate in that they have a nearly fully fit squad. However, the one injury they do have is pretty substantial. Forward Maxwel Cornet suffered a hamstring/thigh injury that will keep him out for a majority of this month.

While some reports indicate that he could be back by St. Patrick’s Day, manager David Moyes indicated that he Cornet is going to be out “a few weeks.”

West Ham United at SC Freiburg FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Mar. 7, 8pm, Europa-Park Stadion in Germany

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1/2

West Ham United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Fun Fact: West Ham won their last three Europa League contests, if they win here it would mark the first time that they’ve won four in a row.

The Scotsman said on March 1: “Maxwel pulled his hamstring a little bit [on] the Saturday or the Sunday before the [Brentford] match, so it looks as if he is going to be out for a few weeks with that, unfortunately.”

So he’s out for the UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday night, and a while beyond that. It is quit possible that Maxwel Cornet could maybe, at worst, be out until after the March international break, maybe.

