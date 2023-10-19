West Ham United are very fortunate to be in a state of very good squad fitness. Manager David Moyes has very few injury concerns, with Ben Johnson still on the road to recovery from his groin injury. James Ward-Prowse, meanwhile, had the international break to rest and get right, so he’ll be good to go here.

Aaron Cresswell remains on the shelf, long-term, with a hamstring injury.

West Ham United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 50% Draw 25% West Ham 25%

.PL Position, Form Guide: Aston Villa 5th, 16 pts, WWWLL West Ham, 7th, 14 pts DWLLW

Now let’s shift gears to the other side, and run down the squad situation of the hosts.

Aston Villa Team News

Alex Moreno is nearing a return to action, but he still hasn’t played a minute this season, due to a nasty hamstring injury. Jacob Ramsey has not had it much better in the fitness department, and he’s still a strong doubt, due to a foot problem.

Finally, you have the two long-term injury absentees in Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia.

And that pretty much covers it for Unai Emery’s squad.

